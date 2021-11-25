Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel invites top industrialists for investor summit

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday invited leading industrialists to attend the upcoming ' Summit', a biennial event aimed at attracting investments in the state, citing robust infrastructure and ease-of-doing-business.

Patel was in New Delhi to take part in the 'Curtain Raiser' event for the 10th edition of the summit, to be held between January 10 and 12, 2022, at Gandhinagar, said a release by the Gujarat government here. Speaking at the event held at a five-star hotel, Patel said the three-day investor summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 10. "The theme of this year's summit is 'Aatmanirbhar Gujarat Se Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (from self-reliant Gujarat to self-reliant India). Gujarat has become a preferred investment destination for the entrepreneurs world over. "In 2021, Gujarat has managed to attract Foreign Direct Investment worth USD 21.9 billion," said Patel in his address at the event attended by business leaders. The CM apprised the audience about some big ticket infrastructure projects currently underway in Gujarat such as Dholera Special Investment Region, Dedicated Freight Corridor, DMIC (Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor), GIFT City and DREAM City, among others, said the release. While extending an invitation to business tycoons for the summit, Patel said robust infrastructure, proactive policies and ease-of-doing-business along with a mixture of talent, technology and transparency make Gujarat the most preferred investment destination in the country. Some of the leading industrialists who attended the event included Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Kenichi Ayukawa, and Managing Director and CEO of JCB India, Deepak Shetty, said the release. After this pre-summit event, Patel called on the Prime Minister and apprised him about the ongoing preparations for the business conclave, said the release.

