CBI Special Director Praveen Sinha elected to top Interpol panel

-
ALSO READ
Interpol member countries adopt resolution to fight online child abuse
Lawmakers from 20 nations oppose China's nominee to Interpol committee
Mehul Choksi, fugitive businessman wanted in India, captured in Dominica
India reported over 24L online child abuse cases in 2017-20: Interpol
US representatives sign letter supporting Taiwan's bid to join Interpol
-
CBI Special Director Praveen Sinha was on Thursday elected as a delegate for Asia on the executive committee of the Interpol, capping an "intense" and "well-coordinated" campaign across the world by India, official sources said.
The elections for various positions for the top panel were held were at the ongoing 89th Interpol General Assembly in Istanbul.
"This was a tough election with India running against four other contestants from China, Singapore, Republic of Korea and Jordan for two posts, said a source.
The Interpol (International Criminal Police Organisation) brings together police forces from around 190 countries and has emerged as a vital body for tackling the rising spectre of trans-national crimes and terrorism.
The sources said crucial support of friendly countries was sought during bilateral engagements at different levels and Indian embassies and high commissions across the world regularly followed up the matter with their host governments.
Ambassadors and high commissioners in Delhi were similarly reached out to, they said.
"Today's victory is the result of an intense and well-coordinated election campaign across the world," the source said.
The Indian ambassador in Turkey camped in Istanbul for the last few days and held on-the-ground bilateral meetings with delegations in his efforts to gain support for the Indian candidate, the sources said.
They said India will continue to actively contribute to Interpol's aims and objectives and to enhance its effectiveness through professional competence and experience.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU