PM Narendra Modi to visit poll-bound Uttarakhand early next month

Prime Minister will visit poll-bound in the first week of December to address a public meeting.

The Prime Minister's programme for early next month is final, Pradesh BJP president Madan Kaushik told reporters here on Thursday.

The date and venue of the Prime Minister's public meeting, however, is yet to be finalised, he said.

The possible dates are December 3 or 4, Kaushik said.

It will be Modi's third visit to the state in three months.

He came to Rishikesh on October 4 to inaugurate an oxygen plant at All India Institute of Medical Sciences and visited Kedarnath on November 5 to unveil the statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)