Gujarat coronavirus update: 1,112 new Covid cases, six more deaths recorded

Gujarat on Friday registered 1,112 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,65,233, while the death toll rose to 3,676 with six more succumbing.
In October so far, the state has added 26,658 cases, at a daily average of 1,159.
A total of 1,264 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the total to 1,47,572, while the state has 13,985 active cases, out of which 69 critical patients are on ventilator.
Surat led with 239 new cases, Ahmedabad 182, Vadodara 121, Rajkot 107 and Jamnagar 55, among others.
Two deaths each were reported from Ahmedabad and Surat and one each from Banaskantha and Gandhinagar.
The total number of coronavirus deaths in Ahmedabad have reached 1,885, while 836 have died in Surat, 208 in Vadodara, 158 in Rajkot, 88 in Gandhinagar, and 67 in Bhavnagar, among others.
So far, 56,38,392 RT-PCR tests have been conducted, while 5,33,892 people are under quarantine.
