Gujarat coronavirus update: 1,329 new cases take Covid tally to 1,08,295

on Wednesday reported 1,329 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 1,08,295, while 16 deaths in the last 24 hours mounted the state's death toll 3,152.

has reported 11,860 cases so far in September, an average of 1,317 cases daily. A total of 75,936 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, of which 1,329 returned positive.

Hotspot Surat reported 266 cases, followed by Ahmedabad (171), Rajkot (154), Vadodara (126), Jamnagar (113), Bhavnagar (46), Junagadh (37), Gandhinagar (35), Morbi (30), Panchmahals and Amreli (29 each), Patan (25), Bharuch (24), Dahod and Mahesana (22 each), Devbhumi Dwarka (18), Mahisagar (16), Gir-Somnath and Tapi (14 each), Kutch, Valsad and Surendranagar (13 each), Anand and Banaskantha (12 each), Chhota Udepur, Kheda, Navsari and Sabarkantha (11 each), Botad (9), Narmada (8), and Aravalli and Porbandar (7 each).

A total of 16 persons succumbed to the dreaded virus on Wednesday, four each in Surat and Ahmedabad, two each died in Rajkot, Gandhinagar and Vadodara and one each in Mahisagar and Surendranagar, taking the state's death toll to 3,152.

Till now the health authorities have conducted 30,01,383 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat, of which 28,93,088 have returned negative.

On a positive note, 1,336 persons were discharged from different facilities on Wednesday, taking Gujarat's total number of recoveries to 88,815.

The number of active cases in the state presently stands at 16,328, out of which the condition of 16,234 is stable, whereas 94 critical patients are still on ventilator support.

Right now, 6,23,545 persons are quarantined in the state, 6,23,091 under home quarantined and 454 in government facilities.

