Gujarat coronavirus update: 1,094 COVID cases, 19 deaths, 1,015 recoveries

reported 1,094 new



cases on Saturday, 234 of them in Surat, which took the state's tally to 77,663, the health department said.

With 19 patients succumbing to COVID-19, the death toll in the state rose to 2,767, it said.

The number of recovered patients rose to 60,537 with 1,015 patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day, the department said in its release.

With this, the state's recovery rate stands at 77.95 per cent, it said.

Surat district reported the highest 234 new patients, Ahmedabad reported 162, followed by Vadodara with 107 new cases.

Rajkot district reported 95 new patients, Jamnagar 56, Panchmahal 43, Morbi 39, Bhavnagar 34, Amreli 30, Kutch 29, Bharuch 24, Gir Somnath 20, Dahod 17, Mehsana, Patan and Surendranagar 16 each, Kheda 15, Banaskantha and Navsari 11 each.

Out of 19 fatalities reported on Saturday, Surat accounted for nine, Ahmedabad three, Vadodara two, and Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Mehsana, Morbi and Rajkot one each.

51,217 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours at the rate of 787.95 tests per day per million, the health department said.

A total of 12,62,264 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in so far, it said.

There are 14,359 active cases in the state, out of which the condition of 76 patients is critical, the health department said.

