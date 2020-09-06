Gujarat's Covid-19 tally reaches 103,006 with 1,311 new cases : Officials

The Covid-19 cases in rose to 1,03,006 cases, with the addition of the daily spike of 1,311 cases, health officials said.

Surat reported 277 cases and Ahmedabad saw 167 cases coming up. The number of positive cases are increasing drastically in Rajkot and Jamnagar.

Ahmedabad was followed by Rajkot where 145 cases were registered. Vadodara has been recording more than 120 cases detected daily and everyday it keeps on increasing and on Saturday 119 cases were registered, while 111 positive cases were detected in Jamnagar.

Jamnagar was followed by Bhavnagar 42, Gandhinagar 35, Panchmahals 33, Banaskantha 32, Junagadh 30, Amreli and Morbi with 28 each, Bharuch 25, Kutch and Surendranagar with 20 each, Sabarkantha 19, Mahesana 18, Dahod and Patan with 17 each, Devbhumi Dwarka 15, Gir-Somnath 14, Tapi 13, Botad 12, Narmada 11, Kheda and Aravalli with 10 each, Anand, Chhota Udepur and Navsari with 9 each, Mahisagar 8, Valsad 6 and Porbandar with two positive cases.

The death toll in the state has jumped to 3,094.

The total number of Corona deaths in Ahmedabad have reached 1,733. 649 have died in Surat, 138 in Vadodara, 97 deaths in Rajkot, 54 in Gandhinagar, 44 deaths in Bhavnagar, 37 deaths in Patan, 28 deaths in Mahesana, 24 deaths in Aravalli, 17 deaths each in Panchmahals and Banaskantha, 16 deaths in Anand, 15 deaths in Kheda and 12 have died in Bharuch.

The death toll rate of Ahmedabad which used to be around 81 per cent of the total toll during the peak of the outbreak has gradually lowered to less than 60 per cent.

On Saturday, it came down to 56.01 per cent. Gujarat's mortality rate is also gradually coming down and is 3 per cent.

Till now the health authorities have conducted 27,08,120 RT-PCR tests in A total of 1,148 patients were discharged on Saturday. Till now, 83,546 have been discharged in the state.

Out of a total RT-PCR tests carried out in the state, 26,05,114, have been found negative.

The total of active cases has climbed over sixteen thousand with 16,366 active cases, out of which the condition of 16,281 is stable, whereas 85 critical patients are still on ventilator.

Currently, nearly 5.7 lakh people quarantined in the state at 5,69,519, where 5,67,381 are home quarantined and 2,138 in government facilities.

--IANS

amc/sdr/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)