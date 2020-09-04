Gujarat coronavirus update: Tally crosses 100,000, toll rises to 3,064

Gujarat's Covid tally crossed one lakh as the state saw its highest spike so far of 1,325 cases, taking its tally to 1,00,375 while the death toll rose to 3,064 as 16 more succumbed.

While in August, the state had seen 35,002 cases at a daily average of 1,129 cases, in September so far, there have been 3,940 cases, at a daily average of 1,313.

Meanwhile, 1,126 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the total of cured to 81,180, while the state has 16,131 active cases, out of which 89 critical patients are on ventilator.

Of the new cases, hotspot Surat led with 272, followed by Ahmedabad with 166 and Rajkot with 135. Vadodara followed with 123 cases, and Jamnagar with 115.

Bhavnagar saw 58 cases, Gandhinagar 39, Panchmahals 32, Banaskantha 30, Amreli 29, Junagadh 27, Bharuch and Patan 26 each, Morbi 24, Mehsana 23, Surendranagar 22, Dahod 18, Tapi 16, Anand 15, Gir-Somnath and Kutch 14 each, Aravalli and Devbhumi Dwarka 12 each, Kheda and Valsad 10 each, Mahisagar, Navsari, Sabarkantha, and Narmada nine each, Chhota Udepur and Dang seven each, Botad six and Porbandar one.

Of the new deaths, five were reported from Surat, three each from Ahmedabad and Rajkot, two from Vadodara and one each from Bharuch, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar.

Till now, health authorities have conducted over 25,59,916 RT-PCR tests, while 5,54,774 people are quarantined - 5,54,247 at home and 527 in government facilities.

