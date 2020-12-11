Gujarat coronavirus update: Positive tally 225,304, death toll 4,148

-
-
Gujarat on Friday registered 1,223 coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 2,25,304, while the death toll rose to 4,148, with 13 more succumbing.
In December so far, the state has seen 15,524 cases at an average of 1,411 per day.
A total of 1,403 more patients were discharged, taking the total to 2,07,529, while there are 13,627 active cases presently.
Ahmedabad saw 264 new cases, Surat 194, Vadodara 168, Rajkot 129 and Gandhinagar 56.
Bhavnagar had 35, Mehsana 31, Dahod 30, Jamnagar, Kheda, and Sabarkantha 29 each, Amreli 26, Kutch 24, Junagadh 18, Bharuch 17, Morbi, Patan, and Surendranagar 16 each, Panchmahals 14, Banaskantha 13, Gir-Somnath 10, Anand 9, Aravalli and Botad eight each, Narmada seven, Mahisagar six, Navsari five, Tapi four, Devbhumi Dwarka and Chotta Udepur three each, Porbandar two, and Dangs and Valsad one each.
Eight deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, three died in Surat and one each in Banaskantha and Panchmahals.
Health authorities have so far conducted 85,53,164 tests, while there are 5,49,323 people under quarantine.
--IANS
amc/vd
