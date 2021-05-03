JUST IN
DATA STORY: India reports 3,417 Covid deaths in a day, 368,147 cases added to tally
Gujarat gets the lion's share of Covid vaccines on Day 1 of the new phase

Health ministry data shows a huge disparity in the doses that were given in just eleven states which could launch the drive on May 1 due to paucity of supply

Ruchika Chitravanshi & Sohini Das  |  New Delhi/Mumbai 

chart
Since the much-awaited universal vaccination for all adults started in India on May 1, over 200,000 have received the jab in the 18-44 age group. Health ministry’s data shows a huge disparity in the doses that were given in just eleven states which could launch the drive on May 1 due to paucity of supply. Gujarat got the lion’s share with 60 per cent doses given on day one. Delhi, which has been one of the worst affected states, accounted for less than two per cent of total vaccinations in the said age-group. States are now free to negotiate and procure vaccines directly from the manufacturers. Some, including senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, have raised this disparity and also why only a few states could provide the life-saving shot on May 1.

Health ministry has said that its major focus continues to be the 45 plus age group which is the most vulnerable to the disease, according to its data. The 18-44 group is an additionality. The government expects this phase to stabilise and reach a wider population in a few weeks, but the main challenge remains - insufficient stock.

chart

First Published: Mon, May 03 2021. 23:51 IST

