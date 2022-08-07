Gujarat logs 768 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths; active tally at 5,895

on Sunday recorded 768 new cases of and three fatalities that took tally of infections to 12,61,261 and toll to 10,978, an official from the state health department said.

With 899 patients getting discharged during the day, the count of recoveries rose to 12,44,388, he said.

Of the latest casualties, two were reported in Rajkot and one in Surat, the official said.

The state is now left with 5,895 active cases, with 21 patients on ventilator support, he said.

As per official data, Ahmedabad reported 237 new cases, the highest in the state, followed by Vadodara with 113, Gandhinagar 58, Mehsana 55 and Surat 68, etc.

At least 1.17 lakh people were vaccinated against the infection on Sunday, taking the total number of doses administered in the state to 11.87 crore, the official said.

Three persons tested positive for in Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) district of the Union Territory of DNH, Daman and Diu, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,61,261, new cases 768, 10,978, discharged 12,44,388, active cases 5,895, people tested so far - figures not released.

