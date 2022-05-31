Maharashtra logs highest Covid-19 count in 3 months; active tally at 3,475

-
-
Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 711 new cases of coronavirus, a sharp rise from 431 logged the previous day and the highest daily count since February 27, while one more patient succumbed to the infection even as the active tally inched closer to the 3,500-mark, the health department said.
With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 78,87,086, while the death toll increased to 1,47,860, the department said in a bulletin. On Monday, the state had recorded 431 fresh cases, but zero fatality. The tally of 711 cases registered in a 24-hour period was the highest since February 27 when the state had recorded 782 infections. Mumbai alone logged 506 fresh cases, the bulletin said, accounting for a major chunk of the new patients in the state. The sole coronavirus-linked fatality during the day was reported from Nashik district, the bulletin said.
Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalna, Latur, Akola, Buldhana and Gondia districts have zero active cases currently, it said. The bulletin said 366 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number to 77,35,751 and leaving the state with 3,475 active cases. The coronavirus recovery in the state stood at 98.08 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.87 per cent, the department said. It said 22,493 new COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the number of swab samples examined so far to 8,09,25,944. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 78,87,086; new cases 711, death toll 1,47,860; recoveries 77,35,751, active cases 3,475; total tests 8,09,25,944.
