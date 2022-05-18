Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel quits Congress months before polls

Patidar quota agitation spearhead on Wednesday said he has resigned as the working president as well as from the party's primary membership.

Patel submitted his resignation letter to president Sonia Gandhi.

"Today, after mustering courage, I am resigning from the party post and primary membership of the . I hope my followers and people of will welcome my step. I believe that I will be able to serve the state better after this step," he tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)