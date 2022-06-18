Gujarat: PM Modi meets his mother on her birthday, seeks her blessings

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Hiraba at her residence near Gandhinagar early on Saturday as she enters 100th year of her life, and took her blessings.
Modi arrived at Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar city, where his mother stays with his younger brother Pankaj Modi, around 6.30 am and spent around half an hour there.
According to the family members, the prime minister's mother was born on this day in 1923.
To mark the occasion, a "bhandaro" (community meal) has been organised at the city's Jagannath temple. Hatkeshwar temple at Modi's hometown Vadnagar has also planned various programmes on his mother's birthday.
PM Modi is on a day's visit to Gujarat when he will visit the Pavagadh temple and later address a rally in Vadodara.
