Jharkhand HC seeks govt report on Ranchi violence over Prophet remarks row

on Friday directed the state government to furnish a report on the recent violence over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

Two people were killed and two dozen critically injured in violent protests in the state capital on June 10.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ravi Ranjan and Justice S N Prasad were hearing a public interest litigation filed by one Pankaj Yadav on the violence.

The court directed the state government to mention steps taken to nab the culprits and the future course of action.

The bench also wanted to know how stones were gathered and police pelted with those.

Media reports claimed that shots were also fired at the police. The court observed that such actions can't be tolerated and the miscreants would be taken to task.

The bench also wanted to know the status of intelligence inputs of the state government.

The case will again be heard on June 24.

