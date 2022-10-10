Gujarat police book over 20 Pakistan Marines Security Agency personnel

A criminal complaint has been filed against over 20 personnel of the Marines Security Agency (PMSA) under attempt to murder, kidnapping, criminal intimidation and other sections of the Indian Penal Code, an official said on Sunday.

This is for the first time, Gujarat's fishermen have filed a complaint against PMSA personnel for unprovoked firing on their fishing boat.

The PMSA personnel had allegedly opened fire on Indian fishing boats in the past as well.

Amarsi Bamaniya in his complaint with the police has stated that on October 6, when he along with six other crew members went out for fishing around 5 a.m., a PMSA boat approached and hit his fishing boat.

After that, they opened fire on the boat. He claimed that around 20 rounds were fired on his boat.

In the complaint, he said that when he tried to return to the Indian coast, a PMSA boat hit his boat again due to which the boat broke into two parts, after which the PMSA personnel jumped on to the broken part of the boat and began beating him and other crew members with a belt.

The complainant has stated that realising that the Indian Coast Guard personnel were approaching, the PMSA jawans forced his crew members to give a statement on gunpoint: "... 'our boat was sinking when the PMSA boat rushed and rescued us and also gave first aid'. This was recorded by the PMSA personnel on their cell phone and then they fled away."

Later, the Coast Guard team rescued all the crew members.

--IANS

har/pgh

