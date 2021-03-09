Gujarat records 581 new coronavirus cases, 453 recoveries, 2 deaths

-
The COVID-19 tally of Gujarat
touched 2,74,522 after 581 people were detected with the infection on Tuesday, with Surat accounting for 147 of the day's cases, an official said.
He said 453 people were discharged while a death each was reported in Ahmedabad and Vadodara, taking the recovery count to 2,66,766 and the toll to 4,418.
"Surat accounted for 147 cases, followed byAhmedabad with 126, Vadodara 93, and Rajkot 58. Among other districts, Bharuch reported 18 cases, Mehsana 17, Kheda 14, Jamnagar 12, Anand 10 and Kutch nine," he added.
A state health official said 1,80,507 beneficiaries were administered COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, taking the number of those who have got the first dose to 16,53,705, and those who have been given the second dose to 3,85,709.
The figure includes 1,30,826 people in the 45 plus and above 60 years age groups, he added.
The number of COVID-19 cases and recoveries in the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli remained uncharged at 3,395 and 3,376 respectively on Tuesday.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,74,522, new cases 581, death toll 4,418, discharged 2,66,766, active cases 3,338, people tested so far - figures not released.
