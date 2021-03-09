Kerala records 2,316 fresh Covid-19 infections, 16 fatalities

-
-
Kerala reported 2,316 fresh COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths on Tuesday, taking the infection count to 10,81,404 and the death toll to 4,328.
The day also saw 4,386 people recuperating from the disease, pushing the total cured to 10,39,281.
Currently, there are 37,150 people under treatment in the state.
State Health minister K K Shailaja said the state tested 65,906 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 3.51 per cent.
Till now, 1,19,97,827 samples have been tested.
Kottayam reported the highest number of fresh cases on Tuesday at 279, followed by Kozhikode with 267 and Thrissur (244).
"Out of those found infected today, 48 reached the state from outside, while 2,100 contracted the disease through their contact.The source of infection of 147 people are yet to be traced and 21 health workers are also among the infected," the minister said in a release.
According to the release, 1,66,107 people are under observation out of which 5,209 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.
There are currently 352 hotspots in the state.
