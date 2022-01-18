Covid-19 pandemic: 41,457 cases in Karnataka; 25,595 from Bengaluru alone

Active cases in Karnataka crossed 2.5 lakh on Tuesday as the State registered yet another spike logging 41,457 new cases of COVID-19, and 20 fatalities, taking the tally to 32,88,700 and the death toll to 38,465.

The state, which has been witnessing a steady surge in cases since the last week of December, had recorded 27,156 fresh infections on Monday, while it was 34,047 on Sunday.

Of the new cases today, 25,595 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 4,514 people being discharged and 7 deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 2,50,381.

There were 8,353 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,99,825, a health department bulletin said.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 22.30 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.04 per cent.

Of the 20 deaths, 7 are from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (3), Tumakuru (2), and one each from Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajnagara, Chitradurga, Davangere, Dharwad, Hassan, Ramanagara and Uttara Kannada.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest of 1,848 new cases, Hassan 1,739, Tumakuru 1,731,Bengaluru Rural 1,116, and Dakshina Kannada 1,058.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 14,58,349 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,90,462 and Tumakuru 1,29,765.

According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 12,63,555, followed by Mysuru 1,79,623 and Tumakuru 1,20,659.

Cumulatively, a total of 5,93,91,381 samples have been tested, of which 1,85,872 were on Tuesday alone.

