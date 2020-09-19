Gujarat reports 1,432 new Covid-19 cases, its highest single day surge yet

sawits highest



single-day spike of 1,432 cases on Saturday, raising the total number of cases to 1,21,930, the state health department said.

With 16 patients succumbing, the COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 3,305, it said.

The number of recoveries exceeded the number of new cases, with 1,470 patients getting discharged on Saturday.

This raised the total number of recovered cases in the state to 1,02,571, the department said in its release.

As many as 61,432 tests were conducted for COVID-19 in the state over the last 24 hours, at the rate of 945.11 tests per day per million population.

COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,21,930, new cases 1,432, death toll 3,305, discharged 1,02,571, active cases 16,054, and people tested so far 37,39,782.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)