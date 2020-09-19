JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Oppn questions setting up of PM CARES Fund, alleges it lacks transparency
Business Standard

Gujarat reports 1,432 new Covid-19 cases, its highest single day surge yet

Gujarat sawits highest single-day spike of 1,432 coronavirus cases on Saturday, raising the total number of cases to 1,21,930, the state health department said

Topics
Gujarat | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing

Gujarat sawits highest

single-day spike of 1,432 coronavirus cases on Saturday, raising the total number of cases to 1,21,930, the state health department said.

With 16 patients succumbing, the COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 3,305, it said.

The number of recoveries exceeded the number of new cases, with 1,470 patients getting discharged on Saturday.

This raised the total number of recovered cases in the state to 1,02,571, the department said in its release.

As many as 61,432 tests were conducted for COVID-19 in the state over the last 24 hours, at the rate of 945.11 tests per day per million population.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,21,930, new cases 1,432, death toll 3,305, discharged 1,02,571, active cases 16,054, and people tested so far 37,39,782.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 19 2020. 21:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU