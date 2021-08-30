Gujarat reports 12 fresh coronavirus cases today, sees 13 recoveries

-
Gujarat reported 12 COVID-19 cases on Monday, including three in Ahmedabad, taking the state's tally to 8,25,410, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,081, an official said.
The discharge of 13 people from hospitals took the recovery count to 8,15,179, leaving the state with 150 active cases, including four critical patients, he said.
The COVID-19 vaccination drive remained suspended on the second day on Monday for Janmashtami festivities, a release said, adding that 4,54,69,490 doses had been administered in the state so far.
The tally and recovery count in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu remained unchanged at 10,635 and 10,625 respectively, leaving the Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, with six active cases.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,410, new cases 12, death toll 10,081, discharged 8,15,179, active cases 150, people tested so far - figures not released.
