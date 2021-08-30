Mumbai sees 334 Covid-19 cases; Aug tally-toll figures lower than July

on Monday reported 334 new COVID-19 cases, the sixth day in a row when the addition to the tally was above 300, taking the infection count to 7,43,832, while the death toll increased by two to touch 15,976, a civic official said.

The discharge of 310 people during the day took the recovery count to 7,22,349, which is 97 per cent of the overall tally, he said.

The official said the metropolis has added 8,824 cases and 156 deaths to its tally and toll, respectively, in the month of August.

In July, added 14,514 cases and 373 deaths, which meant the pandemic tally and toll figures for August were better by 5,690 and 217, respectively (till August 30).

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed that the number of tests carried out in August stood at 10,58,504 as against 10,10,116 in July.

The total number of tests carried out in so far was 92,11,143, including 33,391 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The active caseload in the country's financial capital has once again gone above the 3000-mark, with the patients under treatment currently being 3,056, he added.

The tally doubling time now stood at 1,577 days, dropping from over 2,000 some time ago, while the average growth rate in cases between August 22 and 29 was 0.5 per cent, a rise from 0.3 per cent in the previous period, BMC data showed.

The city has 27 sealed buildings, while slums and chawls remained free of containment zones, which is declared if there are five cases in an area, for the 16th day in a row, the data further revealed.

Mumbai had reported a record 11,163 cases on April 4 this year, while an all-time high in fatality numbers came a few weeks later on May 1 when 90 people succumbed to the infection.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)