Gujarat sees 29 new Covid-19 cases, 24 recoveries; no fatality

Gujarat on Monday reported 29 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 8,26,979, the state health department said.
The number of COVID-19 fatalities remained unchanged at 10,090 as no fresh death due to the infection was reported during the day.
Of the total 29 fresh cases, 15 cases were reported from Ahmedabad city alone, the department said.
With 24 patients getting discharged during the day, the total number of recoveries in Gujarat rose to 8,16,654, leaving the state with 235 active cases.
Valsad reported five fresh COVID19 cases, Vadodara four, and Surat two. Jamnagar, Kheda and Surat each added one case, the department said.
With 4.62 lakh people receiving jabs against COVID-19 on Monday, the total number of doses administered so far in Gujarat rose to 7.48 crore, it said.
The neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported no new case on Monday. The UT remains free from COVID-19 with no active case left.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,979, new cases 29, death toll 10,090, discharged 8,16,654, active cases 235, people tested so far - figures not released.
