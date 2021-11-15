Covid-19 pandemic: Nagaland logs 17 new cases and 2 fresh fatalities

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally crossed the 32,000-mark on Monday with detection of 17 fresh cases, two less than the previous day, a health official said.

Dimapur recorded the highest number of new cases at 12, followed by four in Mokokchung and one in Zunheboto district.

The new cases have pushed the COVID-19 tally to 32,014.

Single-day recoveries surpassed fresh infections as 21 more patients recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours.

As many as 30,109 patients have recovered from the infection in thus far, the official said.

The recovery rate in the north-eastern state is now 94.04 per cent.

The demise of two COVID-19 patients in the state has increased the death toll to 694, the official said.

There are now 161 active cases, while 1,050 patients have migrated to other states.

A total of 4,03,589 samples have so far been tested for the infection, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Ritu Thurr said 12,37,102 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 7,18,167 people till Sunday.

