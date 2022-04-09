Gujarat sees 34 Covid cases, highest daily addition since March 14

-
Gujarat reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, its highest single-day addition in over three weeks, raising its tally to 12,24,025, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,942, a state health department official said.
On March 14, the state had added 33 cases, the official pointed out.
So far, 12,12,969 people have been discharged post recovery, including six during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 114, he said.
Of the new cases, 23 were reported from Gandhinagar, where several students of the Gujarat National Law University were detected with the infection, followed by eight in Ahmedabad, two in Vadodara and one in rural Gandhinagar, the official informed.
The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Gujarat stood at 10.64 crore, including 34,157 during the day, he said.
The adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu continued to remain free from the infection with its active caseload standing at zero, a local official said.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,025, new cases 34, death toll 10,942, discharged 12,12,969, active cases 114, people tested so far - figures not released.
