Gurugram: Pubs, liquor shops fined for operating after midnight

-
ALSO READ
Delhi govt directs hotels, liquor shops to ensure strict compliance of SOPs
Telangana govt lifts restrictions on liquor shops, to open till 11 pm
Liquor shops in Delhi to remain open for one more hour till 10 pm
DMK opposes reopening liquor outlets in Chennai over fears of Covid spread
Tamil Nadu govt to allow reopening Liquor outlets in Chennai from Tuesday
-
A joint team of the Haryana Chief Minister's flying squad and excise officials conducted raids and issued challans to four pubs and an equal number of liquor vends for violating the excise rules and serving liquor beyond the prescribed time, on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday in Gurugram.
As per the state excise policy, the operating time of these establishments is from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Inderjeet Yadav, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CM flying squad said the raids were conducted at 10 pubs and nine liquor vends in Sector-29, Sector-53, MG Road, Golf Course Road, Cyber Hub and DLF in Gurugram.
Acting on a tip-off, both teams had conducted a raid and issued challans to the pubs.
"Out of 10 pubs, fines were issued to four pubs, and out of the nine liquor shops four were issued challans for running after the prescribed time, which is a violation of the Excise Act," Yadav said.
He also said a penalty of Rs 10 to 14 lakh could be levied against these violators.
"The department is conducting frequent checks to ensure liquor is not served after the prescribed time in open and that no one sells liquor without permission," Aruna Singh, deputy excise and taxation commissioner (East), said.
"Also, we have formed teams to conduct surprise checks at all outlets to ensure pub owners or operators are not violating the rules and regulations," the official added.
--IANS
str/pgh/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU