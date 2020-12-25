Gurugram: Pubs, liquor shops fined for operating after midnight

A joint team of the Haryana Chief Minister's flying squad and excise officials conducted raids and issued challans to four pubs and an equal number of liquor vends for violating the excise rules and serving liquor beyond the prescribed time, on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday in

As per the state excise policy, the operating time of these establishments is from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Inderjeet Yadav, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CM flying squad said the raids were conducted at 10 pubs and nine liquor vends in Sector-29, Sector-53, MG Road, Golf Course Road, Cyber Hub and DLF in

Acting on a tip-off, both teams had conducted a raid and issued challans to the pubs.

"Out of 10 pubs, fines were issued to four pubs, and out of the nine four were issued challans for running after the prescribed time, which is a violation of the Excise Act," Yadav said.

He also said a penalty of Rs 10 to 14 lakh could be levied against these violators.

"The department is conducting frequent checks to ensure liquor is not served after the prescribed time in open and that no one sells liquor without permission," Aruna Singh, deputy excise and taxation commissioner (East), said.

"Also, we have formed teams to conduct surprise checks at all outlets to ensure pub owners or operators are not violating the rules and regulations," the official added.

--IANS

str/pgh/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)