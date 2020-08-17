DMK opposes reopening liquor outlets in Chennai over fears of Covid spread

President M K Stalin on



Monday urged the Tamil Nadu government not to open TASMAC retail liquor outlets here from August 18, saying it would lead to further spread of

Opening liquor shops again was like clearing upa "big way" for the spread of the pathogen in the statecapital, he alleged in a Facebook post.

The government on Sunday said liquor outlets here, shut since March 24, would be reopened on August 18.

The chief alleged that TASMAC shops in the rest of TamilNadu had a "big role" in increasing the spread of the virus.

It was "inhuman to not worry about those who may be affected by the opening of liquor stores and be concerned only about the revenue to the government," he alleged, and said the move to resume liquor sales would lead to further spread of here.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief TTV Dhinakaran also opposed opening TASMAC shops again in Chennai.

Barring shops in Chennai and other nearby areas falling under the jurisdiction of the Greater Chennai Police, liquor outlets in the rest of Tamil Nadu werereopened on May 7.

State-run Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation liquorshops were not reopened here in May in view of a comparatively high number of COVID cases during that period of time.

Virus cases in Chennai began witnessing a declining trend since the first week of last month and in recent times recorded less than 1,000 new virus cases every day.

From August 14 onwards, the fresh infections were between 1,000 and 1,200.

TASMAC shops were closed on March 24 evening across Tamil Nadu when the was imposed for the first time in the state to tackle the COVID-19 spread.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)