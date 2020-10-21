Delhi govt directs hotels, liquor shops to ensure strict compliance of SOPs

-
The Delhi government's excise department has directed clubs, hotels, liquor shops and restaurants to ensure strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Assistant commissioner (enforcement) has been asked to deploy teams to check compliance of SOPs at bars in hotels, clubs and restaurants.
An official said the department was taking action against those not following COVID-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
"All licensees of the excise department, GNCT of Delhi are hereby directed to ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour i.e wearing masks, washing hands regularly and maintaining social distancing and other relevant directions contained in the SOPs by their employees and their customers in letter and spirit at the licensed premises," the department said in an order.
Last month, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had issued SOPs while allowing reopening of hotels, clubs and restaurants with only 50 per cent of the approved seating capacity.
According to the SOPs, no standing customer has to be served liquor and all establishments also have to ensure provision for sanitiser dispenser and thermal scanning at the entrance.
"Effective and frequent sanitisation within premises shall be done at regular intervals with particular focus on lavatories, drinking and handwashing areas. Rooms, other service areas, seats/tables will be sanitised each time a customer leaves," the DDMA had said in its SOPs last month.
