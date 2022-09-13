Gurugram's Leela Hotel evacuated after bomb threat call; search underway

A call about a bomb threat sparked panic at a hotel in on Tuesday and a search is on to trace it, police said.

The call was received at in the Ambiance Mall complex around 11:35 am. The police were immediately informed following which bomb disposal and dog squads reached the hotel and evacuated it, sources said.

A senior police officer said that the threat call to the hotel was made from a mobile number which was found switched off.

"The search is on and the police are trying to identify the caller," the official added.

