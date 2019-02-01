Gyan, a museum to celebrate a father's legacy, is a find for art lovers

Many would say that a hookah mouthpiece is an unusual gift for a father — and a non-smoker at that — to give to his 16-year-old son. But it was two such metal objects inlaid with glittering stones that sparked off a decades-long journey for young Gyan Chand Dhaddha.

Jaipur-based Dhaddha would go on to start a jewellery designing and manufacturing unit and over the next 50 years, as his work took him around India, he would collect objects of beauty from across the country. These acquisitions he would store with loving care in the basement of his house in Jaipur — so ...