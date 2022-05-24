Gyanvapi mosque row: Varanasi court adjourns hearing till May 26

A Varanasi district court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing in Gyanvapi case till May 26 on Order 7 Rule 11 application by the Muslim side. The court allowed both parties to file objections to the Commission report and submit the same within seven days.
This came after District Judge A K Vishvesh heard arguments from both the Hindu and Muslim sides.
A fresh plea was filed in the court seeking permission to worship the "Shivling", which was claimed to have been found on the mosque premises during a videography survey ordered by a lower court.
The Supreme Court had on Friday transferred the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri temple case from a civil judge (senior division) to a district judge.
Looking at the "complexities" and "sensitivity" of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer having an experience of over 25-30 years handles this case, the apex court had said last week.
The Hindu side had argued that since a court-appointed commission has completed its work, the opponents should present their objections on it.
Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's lawyer Mohammad Tauhid Khan had argued that the writ is not sustainable, hence, it should be dismissed.
Earlier, a fresh petition was also moved on Monday by Dr Kulpati Tiwari, Mahant of Kashi Vishwanath temple, for regular "pujan" (worship) of the Shivling, which he said was found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex.(With PTI inputs)
