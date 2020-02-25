Delhi govt school's 'Happiness Curriculum' inspires Melania Trump

US First Lady on Tuesday said that she was inspired by the Delhi government schools' ‘Happiness Curriculum’ and also noted that the educators have done an exemplary job in imparting knowledge and skills.



Melania during her visit to a senior secondary school said, “Want to thank all educators for setting positive example and giving skills, knowledge to students.” Melania was attending Sarvodaya Co-ed Senior Secondary School’s ‘Happiness Curriculum’ implemented by the Delhi government across all schools in the capital in 2018.



melania interacting with school students

Elated students in colourful clothes with US and Indian flags in hand greeted the First Lady during her first school visit in South Delhi’s Motibagh area on Tuesday.



FLOTUS thanked the administration for inviting her to the school. She said that it was her maiden visit to India and added, “People here are so welcoming and kind." She said it is "very inspiring" that students begin their day by practising mindfulness and connecting with nature".

To mark FLOTUS’ maiden visit, the school was decked up with flower pots, garlands and floral motifs. Floral rangolis were also drawn while a band of students played bagpipes as Melania slowly made her way inside the school. She was presented with a bouquet before she lit the ceremonial lamp. During her visit, that lasted for 30-45 minutes, Melania explored the school, visited a reading room as well as an activity room for kindergarden students. She also saw a yoga session and interacted with students.





Melania observing students in a Delhi school

Sporting a mid-length dress with yellow and red floral patterns, Melania seemed to thoroughly enjoy kids dancing to the tune of Bollywood songs which was also part of the ‘Happiness Curriculum’. As part of the programme, students are taught various activities, including meditation, street plays, basic obedience and aims to reduce anxiety and stress levels among children.





Melania receives Madhubani paintings as gifts from students

Earlier, students of the school presented the First Lady with Madhubani art painted by them while held bilateral talks with PM Modi at the Hyderabad House near India Gate.

Before Melania’s visit, Delhi CM had tweeted “FLOTUS will attend happiness class in our school today. Great day for our teachers, students and Delhiites. For centuries, India has taught spirituality to the world. Am happy that she will take back the msg of happiness from our school”

Meanwhile, after made fashion headlines with her Indian touch through a gold and green embroidered sash that she wore around her waist on Day 1, daughetr Ivanka also decided to go the Indian way on the second day of their tour. Ivanka chose to wear an Anita Dongre outfit made of silk from West Bengal.





Ivanka Trump wearing sherwani during US president's ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

She wore a white sherwani crafted from handwoven silk from Murshidabad to attend the US President's ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Dongre said in a statement that the sherwani is timeless and a classic.