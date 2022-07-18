Harbhajan, Misa Bharti, Rajeev Shukla and 25 other MPs take oath in RS

-
Cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh, Misa Bharti, daughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Monday took oath alongwith nearly 25 other leaders as Rajya Sabha members.
Others included A Rao Meena, Vijay Sai Reddy, Kheeru Mahto, Shambhala Saran Patel, Ranjeet Ranjan, Maharashtra Majhi, Aditya Prasad, Praful Patel, Imran Pratapgarhi, Sanjay Raut, Sasmit Patra, Sandeep Kumar Pathak and Vikramjeet Singh Sahani.
Randeep Singh Surjewal, P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, R Girl Rajan, S Kalyan Sundaram, KRN Rajesh Kumar, Javed Ali Khan, V Vijendra Prasad were others among those who took the oath today.
Renowned former athlete PT Usha (from Kerala) and legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja (from Tamil Nadu) could not be present in the Rajya Sabha to take the oath due to some reasons.
Newly elected members from different political parties took oath on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament.
Later, obituary references were read in respect of several dignitaries who passed away recently.
The Rajya Sabha also paid homage to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, ex-UAE president Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and former Kenayan president Mwai Kibaki.
Obituaries were also paid to former members Kishore Kumar Mohanty, Robert Kharshiing, K K Veerappan and santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma.
Later, Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody also laid on the table a statement (in English and Hindi) showing the Bills passed by the Houses of Parliament during the Two Hundred and Fifty-sixth Session of the Rajya Sabha and assented to by the President.
The House later witnessed a ruckus created by the Opposition party members following disruption in proceedings, leading to the adjournment of the House for the entire day.
