Haryana assembly passes bill on 75% job quota in pvt sector for locals

The Assembly on Thursday passed a bill to give 75 per cent in jobs to youth from the state, an election promise made by ruling alliance partner Jannayak Janta Party.

The State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020 provides a 75 per cent job quota for local people in jobs which offer a salary of less than Rs 50,000 a month.

It applies to private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms, among others, located in the state.

The state governor has to give assent to the bill before it becomes law.

The Bill was tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala in the state assembly here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)