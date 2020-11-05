Haryana assembly passes bill on 75% job quota in pvt sector for locals

-
The Haryana Assembly on Thursday passed a bill to give 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs to youth from the state, an election promise made by ruling alliance partner Jannayak Janta Party.
The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020 provides a 75 per cent job quota for local people in private sector jobs which offer a salary of less than Rs 50,000 a month.
It applies to private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms, among others, located in the state.
The state governor has to give assent to the bill before it becomes law.
The Bill was tabled by Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala in the state assembly here.
