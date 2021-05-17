Haryana CM apprises Shah, Nadda of clash between farmers, police in Hisar

-
ALSO READ
Haryana CM meets union agriculture minister, discusses farmers' protest
Agriculture minister Tomar has promised MSP's continuation: Manohar Khattar
Tamil Nadu: BJP chief Nadda targets DMK for 'foul' language against Dalits
Only few are opposing farm laws due to political reasons: Haryana CM
Mamata did not allow PM Kisan scheme in Bengal to satisfy her ego: Nadda
-
A day after a violent clash between protesting farmers and the Haryana police in Hisar, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda on Monday and apprised them of the incident.
Khattar said the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agreed that the protesting farmers should not have opposed the inauguration of a COVID hospital.
Talking to reporters after meeting the leaders at Shah's official residence here, he said the main agenda of the meeting was to discuss the second wave of the coronavirus and the ongoing farmers' agitation against three agriculture laws of the Centre.
"The meeting was broadly about two issues -- Haryana's preparedness to handle the second wave of the coronavirus in the coming days and the ongoing farmers' agitation. I have apprised the central leadership of the incident and they have also agreed that the protesters should not have opposed such work," Khattar said.
A violent crash broke out between the farmers and the police on Sunday after a group of farmers tried to march towards the venue of a programme in Hisar, where Khattar had gone to inaugurate a COVID hospital.
Many, including several police personnel, got injured in the incident.
Khattar said he held discussions with Shah and Nadda about the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi's borders, adding that the government will move patiently on the issue and it will get resolved.
The central leadership of the saffron party was also informed about the arrangements made by the Haryana government for the vaccination of the protesting farmers against COVID-19, he said.
Khattar said he was informed at the meeting that the Centre is importing medicines for the "black fungus" or mucormycosis cases reported in COVID-19 patients, which will be distributed among the states.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU