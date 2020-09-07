Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's vital parameters normal, says hospital

-
Vital parameter of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was tested COVID-19 positive and admitted to Medanta hospital, are normal, said the hospital in a statement on Sunday.
According to an official press release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) quoting hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr AK Dubey, "The Chief Minister is well-rested and his vitals parameters are normal."
The release added that Khattar does not have a fever and the team of doctors who are treating him are satisfied with his progress.
Khattar had tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was admitted to Medanta hospital on August 25.
