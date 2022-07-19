Haryana DSP killed trying to stop illegal mining, mowed down by truck

-
-
A deputy superintendent of police investigating illegal stone-mining was killed when a truck he signalled to stop in Haryana's Nuh district drove into him, officials said.
Tauru DSP Surendra Singh had signalled a dumper-truck to halt to check documents. But the driver sped on, running over him.
The officer's gunman and his driver jumped aside to safety, but the DSP was hit.
He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said. Singh, along with his team, had gone to conduct raids to stop illegal mining in Aravalli hills in Pachgaon area near Tauru when he spotted the truck at 11.50 am.
An officer said police teams are conducting raids to arrest the driver.
Since 2015, about 50 complaints of illegal mining are registered every year in Nuh, officials said. Often, there are run-ins between police and members of the mining mafia.
DSP Singh was recruited as assistant sub inspector in Haryana Police in 1994 and was to retire in a few months. He lived with family in Kurukshetra and hailed from Sarangpur village in Hisar district.
DSP Taoru Surender Singh laid down his life today in the course of duty. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice: Haryana Police pic.twitter.com/deM3IlD4El— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022
