Russia defaults on LNG supplies to India due to retaliatory sanctions

-
ALSO READ
Russia's Gazprom seeks gas payments in euros from GAIL India: Report
Ukraine blames Russia for gas transit interruption to European consumers
India's GAIL continues to pay for Russian LNG imports in US dollar
Germany prepares to lend billions to rescue ex-Gazprom unit: Report
Gazprom skips payout in a first since 1998; stock dips nearly 27%
-
Russia has defaulted on the supply of at least 5 cargoes or shiploads of LNG to India after its retaliatory sanctions hit one of the companies that supply gas to India, sources said.
India's largest gas firm GAIL has a long-term deal to import 2.85 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per annum from a Singapore-based unit of Russian gas producer Gazprom.
The company has since June defaulted on the supply of 5 cargoes of LNG under that contract citing difficulty in sourcing gas due to sanctions, two sources briefed on the matter said.
While the contract provides for making up of the volumes not supplied later, the Russian firm has so far nor indicated how and when it will make up for the lost volumes.
Sources said Gazprom has told GAIL that it will from hereon supply LNG on a best endeavour basis.
GAIL is now scouting for alternatives including tying up supplies from other sources in the US and the Middle East.
Moscow has in recent months imposed sanctions on 31 companies, including the owner of the Polish part of the Yamal pipeline that carries Russian gas to Europe, as well as the former German unit of Gazprom.
The move was aimed at cutting off Russian gas supplies to the sanctioned entities, which were largely based in countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
The companies sanctioned include Polish pipeline owner EuRoPol Gaz, Gazprom Germania and the Gazprom subsidiaries in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, France, Germany, Italy, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Switzerland, UK, as well as the US and Singapore.
GAIL has a contract with Gazprom Marketing & Trading Singapore. But the ownership of this company was reorganised and it was now under Gazprom Germania.
Since the sanctioned entities either do not have access or limited access to Russian gas, they are unable to fulfill their commitment to customers, sources said.
GAIL, they said, is exploring legal options to enforce the contract.
Previously, Gazprom made minor adjustments such as splitting shipments and rescheduling one cargo that was supposed to be delivered in May. But now it has defaulted on supply of 5 cargoes, including two in July.
Under the deal, Gazprom is progressively increasing supplies to GAIL. It shipped 2 million tonnes of LNG in 2021 and is to supply 2.5 million tonnes in 2022. The full volume of 2.85 million tonnes is to be reached in 2023.
GAIL expected Gazprom to supply about 40 LNG shipments in 2022, and a full contracted volume of 46 cargoes in 2023, under its term deal.
Sources said the Gazprom unit hasn't provided a firm schedule for the supply of gas during the rest of the year and the situation could possibly be salvaged through diplomatic channels.
The US and European nations have imposed heavy sanctions on Russia since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on February 24. Some western oil firms have announced exit from Russian projects and Indian firms are being considered a natural candidate to join in.
India has raised oil imports from Russia after the Ukraine war despite criticism from the west and continues to engage with Moscow for business.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU