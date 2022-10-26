JUST IN
Business Standard

Haryana govt considering announcing MSP on stubble to check its burning

As a measure to check air pollution, the Haryana government is considering announcing a minimum support price on stubble so that farmers sell their crop residue instead of burning it

Haryana | minimum support price | Manohar Lal Khattar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

As a measure to check air pollution, the Haryana government is considering announcing a minimum support price (MSP) on stubble so that farmers sell their crop residue instead of burning it, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday.

He said the number of stubble burning cases has come down substantially in Haryana.

The state government gives Rs 1,000 per acre to farmers for not burning the crop residue, Khattar said, adding that it also helps them sell the crop residue to refineries and other industries.

Asserting that his government is "very serious" about the issue of stubble burning, Khattar said, "We have succeeded in putting a check on stubble burning with cooperation from farmers by providing financial help to them and making them aware of its harmful effects."

"To take it further, we are considering announcing an MSP on stubble and exploring the possibility of buying it from farmers and giving it to industries for their use," the chief minister told a press conference here on the completion of eight years of his government.

Studies have pointed that stubble burning remains a "significant contributor" to Delhi's unbreathable air in October-November.

According to a study conducted by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), stubble burning is one of the major factors behind the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 21:28 IST

