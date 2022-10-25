JUST IN
Delhi's AQI turns 'very poor'; max temp settle at 31.2 degrees Celsius
Delhi not among 10 most polluted cities in Asia: CM Arvind Kejriwal
NGT asks solar firm to plant 10-times trees cut by them for Rajasthan plant
Cyclone Sitrang likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm today: IMD
Cyclone Sitrang likely to become severe cyclonic storm, says IMD
Southwest monsoon exits from country a week later than normal: IMD
With AQI of 265, Delhi's air on day before Diwali least polluted in 7 years
Cyclone over Bay of Bengal to mainly impact Sunderbans: MeT Dept
Delhi records 'poor' air quality for 8th consecutive day; may turn 'severe'
Air pollution may increase lungs, heart disease: Experts ahead of Diwali
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment
Delhiites working hard but still a long way to go: Kejriwal on pollution
Business Standard

Parts of Punjab, Haryana face 'poor' to 'very poor' air quality post-Diwali

After Diwali, several parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday morning recorded air quality in the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories.

Topics
Diwali air pollution | Punjab | Haryana

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

firecrackers, air pollution, Delhi firecracker ban
Representative Image (ANI)

After Diwali, several parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday morning recorded air quality in the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories.

Gurugram in Haryana and Ludhiana in Punjab reported their respective air quality index (AQI) at 313 and 269 at 10:10 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) data.

Among other districts, Faridabad, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani, Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Sonipat, Jind, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, and Panipat reported their AQI at 311, 301, 291, 241, 279, 214, 296, 211, 276 and 192 respectively.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Mandi Gobindgarh, Patiala, Jalandhar and Khanna the AQI was recorded at 249, 208, 225, 260 and 212 respectively -- all in the 'poor' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The AQI in the Union Territory of Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, was recorded at 178.

The Punjab government had allowed a window of two hours from 8 pm till 10 pm for bursting firecrackers on Diwali while the Haryana government had allowed only green crackers in the state.

Farm fires also continued at many places in Punjab and Haryana.

Paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana is one of the reasons behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in the national capital in October and November.

As the window for Rabi crop wheat is very short after paddy harvest, farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Diwali air pollution

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 12:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.