Haryana govt contemplating 50% quota for women in panchayats: Chautala

On the reservation issue, the JJP leader said MLAs of both parties have brainstormed on this issue and a final decision will be taken soon

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Haryana's new Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Cheif Minister Dushyant Chautala after taking oath during a swearing-in ceremony, in Chandigarh, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
Chautala said the empowerment of women means the empowerment of entire society

The BJP-JJP government in Haryana is contemplating reserving 50 per cent seats for women in panchayati raj institutions, state Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said here on Tuesday.

He said a two-wheeler will also be given to women members, including sarpanches and panches, who have done commendable work in villages.

The government is preparing a list of 100 such women who have done an outstanding work in villages and they will be given a scooty under a corporate social responsibility initiative with Honda company, Chautala said in a statement.

On the reservation issue, the JJP leader said MLAs of both parties have brainstormed on this issue and a final decision will be taken soon.

According to the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, at least one-third of seats have to be reserved for women.

Chautala, who is also the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayats, said the empowerment of women means the empowerment of entire society. This will definitely be a step in the right direction, he added.

The JJP leader said the state government has been taking adequate steps for ensuring the maximum participation of women in society and panchayati raj institutions.

First Published: Tue, July 14 2020. 20:21 IST

