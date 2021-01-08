Haryana health dept conducts dry run of coronavirus vaccine in 22 districts

-
ALSO READ
Dry run for Covid-19 vaccine administration to be conducted in Agra today
Coronavirus vaccine dry run scheduled at 8 centres in Delhi today
Harsh Vardhan to meet state health ministers on Covid vaccine's dry-run
Coronavirus vaccination dry run to be held in UP's Varanasi today
Covid-19 vaccine mock drill in 21 Chhattisgarh districts on Jan 7, 8
-
The Haryana Health Department on Thursday conducted a dry run of the COVID-19 vaccine roll out in 22 districts, in which 3,300 beneficiaries were included and 132 sessions held, a senior officer said here.
Several end-to-end activities like identification of vaccinators, supervisors and session sites with PIN code tagging and sending of messages to beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccination were smoothly carried out during this dry run.
Sharing details, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora said the dry run was closely monitored and at one of the sites in a rural area in Gurgaon, World Health Organization (WHO) country head Dr Roderico H Ofrin was present, according to an official release.
Arora said Dr Roderico H Ofrin, along with the civil surgeon, visited a session site, where he appreciated the efforts put in by health officers in preparedness and implementation of the dry run.
He also appreciated the capacity building and training of health care workers.
Earlier on January 4, hands-on-training on operationalisation and use of the CoWIN platform for vaccine and beneficiary management was also given to all district immunisation officers and their team with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO) and United National Development Programme (UNDP).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU