Brazilian study says China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine 78% effective

-
ALSO READ
Sao Paulo state in Brazil asks approval to use Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine
90% of China's Sinovac staff, families took coronavirus vaccine, says CEO
China's Covid-19 vaccine over 50% effective, but Sinovac withholds data
European Union medical agency approves Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine
Centre has not banned export of any Covid-19 vaccine: Health secretary
-
A vaccine candidate made by China's Sinovac is 78 per cent effective in protecting against COVID-19, according to results of a study announced Thursday by Brazilian state health officials seeking federal approval of the shot.
More than 12,000 health workers participated in the study, which detected 218 cases of COVID-19 about 160 of those among people who received a placebo rather than the actual vaccine.
Turkish officials last month said that a smaller, companion study in that country of the same vaccine candidate found an efficacy rate of over 90 per cent.
The government of Sao Paulo state, which has contracted for the vaccine, said it is asking Brazil's federal health regulators for emergency approval to begin using it. Gov. Joao Doria plans to start a vaccination campaign for the state's 46 million residents on Jan 25.
The health agency said in a statement that it has not yet received full data on the study.
The researchers reported no serious side effects in the study.
The US has required vaccine candidates to be tested in at least 30,000 people to determine safety and effectiveness.
The Sinovac candidate was ready for late-stage testing at a time when China had such little coronavirus spread that the company was forced to look to multiple locations abroad to amass the necessary data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU