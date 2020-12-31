JUST IN
Business Standard

Haryana: Panchkula administration bans sale of crackers till Jan 2

Ahead of New Year's celebrations, Panchkula District Magistrate on Wednesday issued an order banning the sale of crackers till January 2, 2021

ANI  |  General News 

As per the official notification, the ban was imposed under the direction of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

"Only green crackers can be busted in open spaces on the auspicious occasion of New Year from 11.55 pm on December 31, 2020, to 12.30 am on January 1, 2021.

The administration said strict actions will be taken under sections 30 and 34 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 against those who violate these orders.

First Published: Thu, December 31 2020. 06:10 IST

