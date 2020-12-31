Haryana: Panchkula administration bans sale of crackers till Jan 2

-
Ahead of New Year's celebrations, Panchkula District Magistrate on Wednesday issued an order banning the sale of crackers till January 2, 2021.
As per the official notification, the ban was imposed under the direction of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).
"Only green crackers can be busted in open spaces on the auspicious occasion of New Year from 11.55 pm on December 31, 2020, to 12.30 am on January 1, 2021.
The administration said strict actions will be taken under sections 30 and 34 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 against those who violate these orders.
