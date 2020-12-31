Kerala govt prohibits all public gatherings on New Year's eve due to Covid

-
ALSO READ
Kerala reports 5,804 new coronavirus positive cases, 6,201 recoveries
Kerala reports highest single day spike of 9,258 new Covid-19 cases
In highest single day spike, Kerala breaches 11,000 mark in new Covid cases
Kerala reports 6,010 new coronavirus positive cases, 28 more fatalities
Kerala reports highest daily surge of 4,644 Covid cases, death toll at 519
-
In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Kerala government on Wednesday issued an order prohibiting all public gatherings during New Year celebrations and directed that all celebrations in the state on Thursday should cease by 10.00 pm.
"Inter alia, use of face masks, maintenance of social distance, and sanitising to break the chain of disease transmission are reiterated. No public gatherings are permitted as part of New Year celebrations on New Year's Eve. All New Year celebrations on New Year's Eve (December 31) should cease by 10 .00 pm," the government said.
"Given the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the State, New Year 2021 celebrations by the public is likely to result in a spike in the transmission of COVID-19, if extant Covid Protocols are not adhered to," it stated.
The government said that lawful action shall be initiated under various provisions of law against people failing to adhere to COVID-19 Protocols.
The government directed the district administration to ensure compliance.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU