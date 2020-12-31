PM Narendra Modi set to lay foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot today

Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rajkot in on Thursday via video conferencing.

Giving the information, the Prime Minister tweeted, "At 11 AM tomorrow, December 31, will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS, Rajkot. This project will improve the healthcare infrastructure in "

As per an official statement, 201 acres of land has been provided by the government for the project.

". It will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 1195 crores and is expected to be completed by mid of 2022. The state-of-the-art 750-bed hospital will also have a 30-bed AAYUSH block. It will have 125 MBBS seats and 60 nursing seats," it stated.

The foundation laying ceremony will also be attended by Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, and Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)