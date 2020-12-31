Goa not interested in cannabis cultivation proposal: CM Pramod Sawant

-
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that his government is currently not interested in the cannabis cultivation proposal sent by the Indian Institute of Integrated Medicine.
"Goa government has received a proposal for cannabis cultivation for medicinal use from Indian Institute of Integrated Medicine. We're examining it. But it doesn't mean we are going for its cultivation. At present Goa government isn't interested to go ahead with this proposal," said the Chief Minister while talking to the media in Panjim.
Talking about the state's famous New Year's celebrations, Sawant said his government is implementing all COVID-19 protocols.
"40 to 45 lakh tourists are recorded to have entered Goa on the account of celebrating the New Year on December 31. We are implementing all COVID-19 protocols making people aware of its importance," he said further.
