Goa not interested in cannabis cultivation proposal: CM Pramod Sawant

Chief Minister on Wednesday said that his government is currently not interested in the cultivation proposal sent by the Indian Institute of Integrated Medicine.

" government has received a proposal for cultivation for medicinal use from Indian Institute of Integrated Medicine. We're examining it. But it doesn't mean we are going for its cultivation. At present government isn't interested to go ahead with this proposal," said the Chief Minister while talking to the media in Panjim.

Talking about the state's famous New Year's celebrations, Sawant said his government is implementing all COVID-19 protocols.

"40 to 45 lakh tourists are recorded to have entered Goa on the account of celebrating the New Year on December 31. We are implementing all COVID-19 protocols making people aware of its importance," he said further.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)