JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

PM Narendra Modi set to lay foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot today
Business Standard

Goa not interested in cannabis cultivation proposal: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that his government is currently not interested in the cannabis cultivation proposal sent by the Indian Institute of Integrated Medicine

Topics
Pramod Sawant | Goa | Cannabis

ANI  |  General News 

Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that his government is currently not interested in the cannabis cultivation proposal sent by the Indian Institute of Integrated Medicine.

"Goa government has received a proposal for cannabis cultivation for medicinal use from Indian Institute of Integrated Medicine. We're examining it. But it doesn't mean we are going for its cultivation. At present Goa government isn't interested to go ahead with this proposal," said the Chief Minister while talking to the media in Panjim.

Talking about the state's famous New Year's celebrations, Sawant said his government is implementing all COVID-19 protocols.

"40 to 45 lakh tourists are recorded to have entered Goa on the account of celebrating the New Year on December 31. We are implementing all COVID-19 protocols making people aware of its importance," he said further.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, December 31 2020. 06:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.