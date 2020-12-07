Haryana police issues traffic advisory for 'Bharat Bandh' call by farmers

In view of the call for 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday given by various farmers' organizations protesting the Central agri laws, Police has issued a travel advisory stating that people may face traffic blockages on various roads and highways of the state.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said elaborate arrangements have been made by the civil and police administration in according to directions of the state government.

"The primary objective of these arrangements is to maintain public peace and order, prevent any kind of violence, maintain supply of essential items and to facilitate the functioning of traffic and public transport system across the state. The instructions in force due to COVID-19 pandemic situation have also been kept in mind," he added in a statement.

Virk said, "According to reports, it is expected that agitating groups may sit in dharna on various roads and highways within and block them for some time."



"Almost all the districts in the state except Nuh and Narnaul are likely to be impacted by big or small road jams. In addition, there may also be disruptions on various toll plazas in the state.

"The main highways Delhi-Ambala (NH-44), Delhi-Hisar (NH-9), Delhi-Palwal (NH-19) and Delhi to Rewari (NH-48) may also see some traffic disruptions for a short time. The peak time of impact is expected to be between 12 pm to 3 pm," he said.

He further said all citizens are being informed about these arrangements in advance so that they are able to plan and modify their journey accordingly, to avoid any inconvenience. All districts have also been asked to issue local advisories in this regard, Virk said.

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday extended his support to the 'Bharat Bandh' called by protesting farmers, appealing to the people to hold peaceful agitations. The Indian Lok Dal too has extended its support to the 'Bharat Bandh'.

The 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 has been called by farmer unions which have been protesting on Delhi's borders for 12 days demanding the repeal of the Centre's new agri-marketing laws.

Talks between the government and protesting farmers remained inconclusive on Saturday even after five rounds of discussions as union leaders stuck to their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws and went on a 'maun vrat' seeking a clear 'yes or no' reply, forcing the Centre to call for another meeting on December 9 to resolve the deadlock.

The three farm laws enacted in September have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these mechanisms will remain.

