Unruly scenes in Haryana assembly over duration of session, farm laws

The Assembly on Thursday saw unruly scenes over the duration of the session and the farm laws enacted by the Centre with the opposition staging a walkout from the House.

During the first day of the second part of the monsoon session, the objected to the two-day duration of the session.

After the report of the Business Advisory Committee was tabled in the House, senior leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda rose from his seat and asked the Speaker why the duration of the session has been kept for just two days.

He pointed out that they have several burning issues including farmers' protest over the three central farm laws for discussion.

There are several serious issues which need to be taken up. New farm acts will destroy the farming community. Why are you holding a session for only two days," asked Hooda in the House while demanding that the duration of the session be extended.

In his reply, Speaker Gyan Chand Gupta said enough time would be given to them on Friday.

We could even hold a third sitting, said Gupta.

Not satisfied with the assurances of the Speaker, members of Congress staged a walkout.

At the time of calling attention notice, INLD legislator Abhay Singh Chautala asked the Speaker about the status of his three private member's Bills, seeking guarantee that farmers' produce will not be sold below the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Later, Congress leader and former minister Kiran Choudhary asked about bringing a resolution which seeks to condemn the three central farm laws.

However, the Speaker said after taking an opinion of the Advocate General on this issue, such resolution could not be brought in the House, saying it was not legally tenable.

Intervening in the matter, Chief Minister said the farm bills were in the interest of farmers so there was no point in bringing such a resolution.

Khattar also lashed out at the opposition Congress for allegedly making misleading statements on the farm laws and told them that they never showed any concern about MSP during the last 48 years.

He also rejected the claims that the MSP and mandi system would be dismantled.

Hooda said that a bill to ensure MSP for crops should be brought in the House. When Congress leaders insisted on bringing a resolution, the Speaker said he would allow discussion on this issue on Friday.

Meanwhile, a resolution seeking the rightful share of space in the common assembly building from Punjab was also brought in the House by parliamentary affairs minister Kanwar Pal.

He said that 20 rooms which were part of the 24,630 square feet area of the Vidhan Sabha area allotted to after it came into existence in 1966 were still in possession of Punjab.

Since came into existence on November 1, 1966, both states are having common buildings for their secretariats and assemblies besides having a common high court.

