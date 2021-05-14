Haryana records 164 fatalities, 10,608 fresh coronavirus infections

-
ALSO READ
Tirupur garment units go on strike over 'abnormal' increase in yarn price
Covid-19: Haryana records 10,491 fresh cases, 60 deaths in 24 hours
31 inmates, staff at Punjab juvenile correction home test Covid-19 positive
2,366 fresh Covid-19 cases, 11 more deaths in Haryana
Air quality improves significantly in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad
-
Haryana on Friday reported 164 COVID-19 related deaths, taking the toll to 6,402, while 10,608 fresh infections pushed the case count to 6,75,636.
According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths included 16 from Rohtak, 15 from Gurgaon, 12 from Jind, 11 each from Hisar, Panipat and Bhiwani and 10 from Ambala district.
Among the districts which continued to report a big spike in cases included Gurgaon (2,144), Hisar (1,146) and Faridabad (8,26).
After a gap of a few weeks, the total number of active cases in the state dropped below 1-lakh mark to 99,007.
The total recoveries so far were 5,70,227, the bulletin stated.
The cumulative positivity rate was 8.30 percent, it said.
The recovery rate was 84.40 percent, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU